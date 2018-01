Jan 10 (Reuters) - KnowledgeSuite Inc

* Says co receives notice from Ichiyoshi Securities, confirming subscription of 44,200 new shares

* Says Ichiyoshi Securities will pay 81.3 million yen in total (1,840 yen per share) to the co

* Subscription date on Jan. 12 and payment date on Jan. 15

* Proceeds will be mainly used for personnel expenses, advertising expenses and equipment fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8T26vD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)