BRIEF-Knowles Corp Q1 Revenue $178.5 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp:

* KNOWLES REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR Q2 2018

* SEES Q2 REVENUE UP 10 PERCENT

* “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”

* SEES Q2 2018 EPS $0.00 TO $0.04

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 TO $0.16

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP REVENUES $170 TO $190 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $178.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $178.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $789.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: