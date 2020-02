Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kobay Technology Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 49.9 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.9 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 43.7 MILLION RGT,QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 5.2 MILLION RGT

* EXPECTS SLOWDOWN IN SEMICONDUCTOR AND PRECISION COMPONENTS BUSINESS UNITS IN REMAINING QUARTERS OF FY DUE TO COVID-19

* GROUP SHALL REMAIN POSITIVE FOR REMAINING QUARTERS OF FY2020