March 29 (Reuters) - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based pharmaceutical firm from JIANGSU ZHONGDAN GROUP CO LTD, with undisclosed price, effective June 30

* Says it will set up a control company in Shanghai, in April, to management business in China

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y1iCgh

