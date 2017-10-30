FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kobe Steel expects data misconduct to cut 10 bln yen from FY17/18 recurring profit
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Kobe Steel expects data misconduct to cut 10 bln yen from FY17/18 recurring profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd:

* Kobe Steel exec: cuts fy2017/18 recurring profit forecast of aluminium and copper segment to 10 billion yen from 14 billion yen due to impact from data fabrication

* Kobe Steel exec: expecting data misconduct to cut 10 billion yen from its fy17/18 recurring profit

* Kobe Steel exec: financial impact from data fabrication includes reduction of output and falling orders in aluminium, copper and other segments

* Kobe Steel exec: started talking with banks on financing

* Kobe Steel exec: continuing to generate cash on our own to fund capex and other costs including expenses related to data fabrication Further company coverage: (Reporting By Yuka Obayashi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.