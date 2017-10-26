FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kobe Steel says suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2017 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Kobe Steel says suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel says:

* suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data

* established third-party investigation team on Thursday comprising 3 lawyers

* outside panel aims to complete its probe by year-end

* 229 customers out of 525 confirmed safety of products that used materials with faulty data from Kobe Steel

* another 91 customers found “no immediate” safety issues on products that used Kobe Steel materials

* no customers found any cases requiring recall of products that used materials from Kobe involving data fabrication Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher, Yuka Obayashi, Taiga Uranaka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.