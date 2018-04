April 27 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd

* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in SHINKO REAL ESTATE CO.,LTD. to Tokyo Century Corp and 5 percent stake in SHINKO REAL ESTATE CO.,LTD. to NIPPON TOCHI-TATEMONO Co.,Ltd., for about 74 billion yen in total, effective July 1

* Says it will decrease voting power in SHINKO REAL ESTATE CO.,LTD. to 25 percent from 100 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wFtQCL

