Dec 27 (Reuters) - KOC HOLDING AS:

* PRESIDENT OF KOC HOLDING‘S BANKING AND INSURANCE GROUP FAIK ACIKALIN RETIRES AS OF DECEMBER 29

* COMPANIES UNDER BANKING AND INSURANCE GROUP TO REPORT TO CEO LEVENT CAKIROGLU AS OF DECEMBER 29