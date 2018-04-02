FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 2, 2018 / 7:09 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Škoda Auto India Says Gurpratap Boparai Takes Charge As MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Škoda Auto India Private Ltd. :

* SAYS GURPRATAP BOPARAI TAKES CHARGE AS MD Source text - Mr Gurpratap Boparai takes charge as the Managing Director of ŠKODA Auto India Private Ltd. (SAIPL). Mr Boparai brings in his extensive experience in the international and Indian automobile industry. In his new role, he will be reporting directly to ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier. Relying on his expertise in managing large manufacturing operations, he will be responsible for ŠKODA’s development in the domestic market. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.