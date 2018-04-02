BRIEF-Škoda Auto India Says Gurpratap Boparai Takes Charge As MD

April 2 (Reuters) - Škoda Auto India Private Ltd. :

* SAYS GURPRATAP BOPARAI TAKES CHARGE AS MD Source text - Mr Gurpratap Boparai takes charge as the Managing Director of ŠKODA Auto India Private Ltd. (SAIPL). Mr Boparai brings in his extensive experience in the international and Indian automobile industry. In his new role, he will be reporting directly to ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier. Relying on his expertise in managing large manufacturing operations, he will be responsible for ŠKODA’s development in the domestic market. Further company coverage: