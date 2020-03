March 26 (Reuters) - Koda Ltd:

* GROUP’S FACTORIES IN SENAI, JOHOR, MALAYSIA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020

* GROUP EXPECTS TO RESUME ITS MALAYSIA OPERATIONS FROM 15 APRIL 2020, BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES

* REFERS TO MALAYSIAN MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EXTENSION FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 14 APRIL