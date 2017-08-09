FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kodak Q2 revenue $381 million
August 9, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Kodak Q2 revenue $381 million

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co:

* Kodak reports Q2 net earnings of $4 million and strong performance in growth products

* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to $381 million

* Eastman Kodak Co says Kodak adjusted its forecast for full year change in cash balance to a range of $0 to $10 million of cash generation

* Eastman Kodak Co says Kodak continues to expect revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017

* Eastman Kodak Co says adjusted its forecast for operational EBITDA to a range of $90 million to $105 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

