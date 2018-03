March 15 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co:

* KODAK REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION TO $1.6 BILLION

* SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF $60 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* GAAP NET EARNINGS FOR YEAR INCLUDES A TAX BENEFIT OF $101 MILLION DUE TO RELEASE OF VALUATION ALLOWANCE IN Q4

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS $129 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)