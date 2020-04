April 16 (Reuters) - Kodal Minerals PLC:

* KODAL MINERALS PLC - CÔTE D’IVOIRE GOLD EXPLORATION PERMITS RENEWED FOR DABAKALA AND KORHOGO PROJECTS

* KODAL MINERALS PLC - DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS, EXPLORATION ACTIVITY PLANNED BY RESOLUTE FOR CÔTE D'IVOIRE IS CURRENTLY POSTPONED