BRIEF-Kodiak Sciences Announces New Longer-Term Safety, Efficacy And Durability Data From Ongoing Phase 1B Study Of KSI-301

July 10 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc:

* KODIAK SCIENCES INC - ANNOUNCES NEW LONGER-TERM SAFETY, EFFICACY AND DURABILITY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF KSI-301

* KODIAK SCIENCES INC - STRONG ANTI-VEGF SAFETY, EFFICACY AND DURABILITY CONTINUE TO BE OBSERVED ACROSS ALL THREE OF MAJOR RETINAL VASCULAR DISEASES

* KODIAK SCIENCES - 82% OF WET AMD EYES EXTENDED TO 4-MONTHS OR LONGER BEFORE FIRST RETREATMENT, WITH 68% ACHIEVING A SIX-MONTH TREATMENT-FREE INTERVAL

* KODIAK SCIENCES INC - ENCOURAGING SAFETY PROFILE MAINTAINED AFTER 546 DOSES IN 130 PATIENTS FROM ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF KSI-301

* KODIAK SCIENCES - MEAN OF 1.3, 0.6, & 1.3 RETREATMENTS ADMINISTERED IN 8 MONTHS FOLLOWING LOADING PHASE IN WAMD, DME, AND RVO PATIENTS, RESPECTIVELY