BRIEF-Kodiak Sciences Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc:

* KODIAK SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DID DELAY INITIATION OF NEXT SET OF KSI-301 PIVOTAL STUDIES BY ONE QUARTER

* 2022 VISION TOWARDS A BLA FILING IN THE KEY RETINAL DISEASE INDICATIONS REMAINS INTACT

KODIAK SCIENCES - NOW INTEND TO CONDUCT TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES IN DME, ONE STUDY IN WET AMD, ONE STUDY IN RVO & ONE STUDY IN NON-PROLIFERATIVE DR