BRIEF-Koenig & Bauer FY EBIT Down At EUR 56 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - KOENIG & BAUER AG:

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT €38.4M (PREVIOUS YEAR: €64M)

* TO PROPOSE TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* IMPACTS OF THE CORONA CRISIS ON GROUP PERFORMANCE IN 2020 ARE CURRENTLY COMPLETELY OPEN

* FY EBT EUR 49.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2020: PLANNING TO ACHIEVE A LARGELY STABLE GROUP REVENUE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: PRIOR YEAR’S EBIT LEVEL WITHOUT THE AROUND €10M IN SPECIAL EXPENSES FROM THE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

* MANAGING THE POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONA CRISIS IS CURRENTLY A TOP PRIORITY

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 1,218.5 MILLION (2018: EUR 1,226 MILLION)