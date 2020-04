April 20 (Reuters) - Kogan.com Ltd:

* CERTAIN PRODUCTS SOLD BY COMPANY IN NZ WERE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FOR SHORT PERIODS DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED GOVERNMENT POLICY CHANGES

* KOGAN INSURANCE HAS SUSPENDED SALES OF LANDLORDS INSURANCE AND TRAVEL INSURANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACTS

* 3QFY20 GROSS SALES GREW BY MORE THAN 30%

* FOR 3QFY20 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS AT PERIOD END WAS 1.8 MILLION

* 3QFY20 GROSS PROFIT GREW BY MORE THAN 23% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: