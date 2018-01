Jan 24 (Reuters) - KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS:

* ENTITIES OWNED BY CERTAIN FUNDS MANAGED AND ADVISED BY KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS TO SELL 62,013,086 ORDINARY SHARES IN PETS AT HOME‍​

* PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 12.3% OF CO‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND CONSTITUTES KKR‘S ENTIRE REMAINING HOLDING IN THE CO

* PETS AT HOME WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE

* PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

* MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL AND NUMIS SECURITIES LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS Further company coverage: