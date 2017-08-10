BRIEF-Kohl's conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kohls

* On conf call- traffic still remains slightly negative in the quarter, an improvement in traffic was the driver of improved performance in sales

* On conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2%

* On conf call- stores fulfilled 31% of our online demand units in Q2

* As part of small stores strategy, will open 4 new 35,000 sq.foot stores in October in more dense trade areas

* Difference between merchandise margin, which rose, and gross margin, which didn't, was a function of an accelerated rate of growth in digital business

* Active business produced a mid-teen double-digit increase over last year across both footwear and apparel, driven by addition of Under Armour, Nike and Adidas sales increases

* Now believe that we can capture over $250 million of SG&A savings from current annualized rate over next 3 years Further company coverage: