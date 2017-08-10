FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Kohl's conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kohl's conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kohls

* On conf call- traffic still remains slightly negative in the quarter, an improvement in traffic was the driver of improved performance in sales

* On conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2%

* On conf call- stores fulfilled 31% of our online demand units in Q2

* As part of small stores strategy, will open 4 new 35,000 sq.foot stores in October in more dense trade areas

* Difference between merchandise margin, which rose, and gross margin, which didn't, was a function of an accelerated rate of growth in digital business

* Active business produced a mid-teen double-digit increase over last year across both footwear and apparel, driven by addition of Under Armour, Nike and Adidas sales increases

* Now believe that we can capture over $250 million of SG&A savings from current annualized rate over next 3 years Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.