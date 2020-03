BRIEF-Kohl’S Extends Temporary Store Closures Nationwide In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* KOHL’S EXTENDS TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES NATIONWIDE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* KOHLS CORP - WILL EXTEND DURATION OF ITS TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* KOHLS CORP - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES AND EVALUATING ITS DIVIDEND PROGRAM

* KOHLS CORP - KOHL’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHELLE GASS WILL NOT TAKE A SALARY

* KOHLS CORP - FULLY DRAWING DOWN ITS $1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* KOHLS CORP - AS PART OF COVID-19 RESPONSE DECREASING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION

* KOHLS CORP - WILL TEMPORARILY FURLOUGH STORE AND STORE DISTRIBUTION CENTER ASSOCIATES, SOME CORPORATE OFFICE ASSOCIATES