April 16 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF NOTES AND DEBENTURES TO BE ACCEPTED IN ITS CASH TENDER OFFER

* KOHLS - INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MILLION TO ABOUT $500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: