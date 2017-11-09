FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kohl's reports Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.70
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Kohl's reports Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* Kohl’s Corporation reports third quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.72 to $3.92

* Kohls Corp qtrly sales $‍​4,332 million versus $4,327 million

* Kohls Corp - Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.70

* Expects fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share in the range of of $3.72 to $3.92‍​

* Kohls Corp - Qtrly diluted earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, was $0.70

* Kohls Corp - Qtrly comparable sales up 0.1 percent

* Kohls Corp says “we saw strong results during the back-to-school season”

* Kohls - For fiscal 2017 excluding impact of tax settlement, expects diluted EPS of $3.60 to $3.80, versus prior guidance of $3.50 to $3.80/diluted share‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kohls Corp - ‍“middle of quarter was soft as we experienced disruptions from hurricanes and other unseasonal weather”​

* FY earnings per share view $3.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
