May 11 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* KOHLS CORP - ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* KOHLS CORP - AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR

* KOHLS CORP - LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

* KOHLS CORP - WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY