BRIEF-Kohls Says Covid-19 Materially Impacted Q1 Results As All Stores Were Closed Beginning On March 20

May 19 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* KOHLS - COVID-19 MATERIALLY IMPACTED Q1 RESULTS AS ALL STORES WERE CLOSED BEGINNING ON MARCH 20

* KOHLS CORP - TEMPORARILY FURLOUGHED 85,000 ASSOCIATES AND SUPPORTED THEM WITH 2 WEEKS OF PAY, CONTINUATION OF EXISTING HEALTH BENEFITS - PRESENTATION

* KOHLS - INVENTORY DECLINED 3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND RECEIPTS WERE DOWN OVER 30% IN Q1

* KOHLS CORP - Q1 DIGITAL SALES +24%, AND ACCELERATED TO +60% IN THE MONTH OF APRIL

* KOHLS CORP - COST OF SHIPPING PRESSURE DRIVEN BY SIGNIFICANT SHIFT OF SALES TO DIGITAL IN Q1 2020 - PRESENTATION

* KOHLS - ENDING CASH FLOW AS OF MAY 2, 2020 WAS $2.04 BILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2Zkkg5Y] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)