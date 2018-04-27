FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Kohnan Shoji says business and capital alliance with HOME IMPROVEMENT HIROSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd

* Says co signs business and capital alliance agreement with HOME IMPROVEMENT HIROSE on April 27

* Through capital alliance, co will acquire 775,000 shares of HOME IMPROVEMENT HIROSE on May 17 and hold 10 percent stake in it

* Acquisition price is undisclosed

* Through business alliance, co and HOME IMPROVEMENT HIROSE will mainly cooperate on development and procurement of products

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YHrNV8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

