Jan 28 (Reuters) - KOMAX HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES FELL BY AROUND 13% TO AROUND CHF 415 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 479.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT MARGIN IS AROUND 5.5% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 14.0%)

* TO REVIEW STRUCTURES AND, WHERE NECESSARY, TO MAKE ORGANIZATIONAL AND PERSONNEL ADJUSTMENTS

* PLANS TO START WITH SHORT-TIME WORKING FROM MARCH 1, 2020

* INDIVIDUAL TERMINATIONS CANNOT BE RULED OUT

* MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS REMAIN POSITIVE