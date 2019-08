Aug 6 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG:

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE HIGHER ORDER INTAKE, REVENUES AND EBIT IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 THAN IN FIRST SIX MONTHS

* H1 ORDER INTAKE FELL BY 19.2% TO CHF 206.7 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 256.0 MILLION)

* H1 REVENUES WERE 14.2% LOWER AT CHF 203.3 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 236.9 MILLION)

* 54.2% FALL IN EBIT TO CHF 16.4 MILLION FOR H1 (H1 2018: CHF 35.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)