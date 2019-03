BRIEF-Komax Holding FY Profit After Taxes Up 23.0 Pct To CHF 51.8 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE WAS UP 10.4% AT CHF 496.7 MILLION

* AT CHF 67.3 MILLION, FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS UP 22.1%

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES (EAT) INCREASED BY 23.0% TO CHF 51.8 MILLION

* DIVIDEND INCREASE FROM CHF 6.50 TO CHF 7.00 PER SHARE.

* WE ANTICIPATE A RESULT FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR THAT IS MARKEDLY LOWER THAN RECORD RESULT WITNESSED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* WE CURRENTLY EXPECT A DROP IN ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUES OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20% IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* EBIT WILL EXPERIENCE A SHARPER YEAR-ON-YEAR DECLINE THAN REVENUES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR