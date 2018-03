March 20 (Reuters) - KOMAX HOLDING AG:

* FY INCREASE IN REVENUES TO CHF 408.5 MILLION (+9.6%)

* FY EBIT WAS ON A PAR WITH PRIOR YEAR, AT CHF 55.1 MILLION (-0.6%)

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES (EAT) UP BY 8.8% TO CHF 42.1 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 AND A DISTRIBUTION FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 1.50

* SEES FY 2018 RESULT THAT WILL SUPPORT ATTAINMENT OF ITS AMBITIOUS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS

* EXPECTS TO GROW MORE STRONGLY THAN MARKET AND TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY SLIGHTLY