Jan 22 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE ROSE 10.4% TO CHF 496.7 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 449.7 MILLION)

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 17% TO AROUND CHF 480 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 408.5 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)