Aug 20 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG:

* H1 EBIT) DECLINED BY 54.2% TO CHF 16.4 MILLION WHILE GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAXES (EAT) FELL BY 62.2% TO CHF 10.7 MILLION

* CONFIDENT OF BEING ABLE TO ACHIEVE A HIGHER ORDER INTAKE, INCREASED REVENUES, AND HIGHER EBIT IN H2 2019 THAN IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR

* H1 REVENUES DECREASED BY 14.2% TO CHF 203.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO SEE FULL-YEAR REVENUES OF CHF 415 TO 430 MILLION FOR 2019, TOGETHER WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 8% AND 9%