Aug 21 (Reuters) - KOMAX HOLDING AG:

* H1 REVENUES INCREASED BY AS MUCH AS 21.7% TO CHF 236.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAXES (EAT) SAW A 52.0% IMPROVEMENT TO CHF 28.3 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED TO CHF 35.7 MILLION (+40.4%)

* EXPECTS TO POST IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 A RESULT CONSISTENT WITH FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR