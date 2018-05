May 4 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka as:

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 LENDING GROWTH IN MID SINGLE DIGITS

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS EXPECTS BANKING REVENUE BROADLY FLATTISH IN 2018

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS WE DON’T EXPECT IN CHANGES IN TREND IN COSTS THAT WAS SEEN IN Q1

* KOMERCNI BANKA FY COSTS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN INFLATION