BRIEF-Komercni Banka Q3 net profit, banking income fall

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni banka says 9m recurring net profit czk 10.3 billion

* Komercni banka ceo says competition to deploy excessive liquidity in czech crowns has intensified

* Komercni banka q3 net profit czk 3.53 billion versus czk 3.33 billion seen in reuters poll

* Komercni banka q3 net banking income czk 7.50 billion versus czk 7.67 billion seen in reuters poll

* Komercni banka says q3 cost of risk czk 125 million versus czk -205 million seen in reuters poll

* Komercni banka ceo says effects of currency interventions are lasting, balance sheets of czech banks have swollen

* Komercni banka says 9m gross volume of loans up 2.0 percent, loans to businesses fell 2.8 percent