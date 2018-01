Jan 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As:

* KOMERCNI BANKA SAYS OVERALL CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AS OF 1 JANUARY 2018 REACH 15.5 PERCENT IN RELATION TO CONSOLIDATED VOLUME OF RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

* KOMERCNI BANKA SAYS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL ADEQUACY REACHED 16.8 PERCENT