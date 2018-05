Komet Resources Inc:

* KOMET ANNOUNCES CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

* KOMET RESOURCES INC - APPOINTMENT OF ÉTIENNE COURCHESNE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018

* KOMET RESOURCES INC - APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* KOMET RESOURCES INC - APPOINTMENT OF CLAESSENS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REPLACE MARCEL ROBILLARD