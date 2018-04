April 17 (Reuters) - Komplett Bank ASA:

* KOMPLETT BANK ENTERS INTO FORWARD FLOW AGREEMENT FOR THE MONTHLY SALE OF

* FORWARD FLOW AGREEMENT WITH AXACTOR TO SELL NEW NORWEGIAN NON-PERFORMING LOANS ON A MONTHLY BASIS

* AGREEMENT HAS A DURATION OF 18 MONTHS, WITH AN OPTION TO PURCHASER FOR AN EXTENSION FOR AN ADDITIONAL 6 MONTHS