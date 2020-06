June 15 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS SEES POSITIVE Q1 2020/2021 EBITDA BASED ON CAUTIOUS ESTIMATES

* SAYS EXPECTS NEGATIVE FY 2019/2020 FIN RESULTS

* SAYS POSITIVELY ASSESSES POSSIBILITY OF CARRYING OUT GOALS IN COMING PERIODS