BRIEF-Kona Grill Appoints Alex Zheng To Board Of Directors As Vice Chairman

May 2 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc:

* KONA GRILL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* KONA GRILL INC - APPOINTS ALEX ZHENG, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS VICE-CHAIRMAN

* KONA GRILL INC - TARGETS CHINA FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT THROUGH A MASTER FRANCHISE AGREEMENT

* KONA GRILL - ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH CO’S PRESIDENT NANYAN ZHENG AND CEO BERKE BAKAY TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $5.6 MILLION

* KONA GRILL INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY REQUIRED DEBT PAYMENTS DUE IN 2018

* KONA GRILL INC - TO RAISE $5.6 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 3.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PER SHARE PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.785