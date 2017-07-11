FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kona Grill enters into amendment no. 2
July 11, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Kona Grill enters into amendment no. 2

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc:

* Kona Grill Inc- ‍on July 7, co entered into amendment no. 2 to second amended and restated credit agreement effective as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Kona Grill Inc - ‍amendment amends company's second amended and restated credit agreement with lenders dated as of October 12, 2016 - SEC filing​

* Kona Grill - amendment to increase applicable margins for base rate loans, applicable margins for libor rate loans by 25 bps to 75 bps

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment amends agreement to decrease total available credit from revolving credit facility from $45 million to $30 million

* Kona Grill Inc - ‍amendment to amend maturity date from October 12, 2021 to October 12, 2019​

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment results in an overall reduction of combined revolving and term credit facilities from $60 million to $45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2u3DSMe) Further company coverage:

