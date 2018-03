March 15 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc:

* KONA GRILL INC - 4TH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS AVAILABLE CREDIT ON REVOLVER WAS REDUCED TO $25 MILLION - SEC FILING

* KONA GRILL INC - MATURITY DATE WAS AMENDED FROM OCTOBER 12, 2019 TO JANUARY 13, 2020 WITH NO OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

* KONA GRILL INC - ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text (bit.ly/2pgpWdn) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)