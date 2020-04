April 7 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* KONECRANES HAS CONCLUDED ITS EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND

* NEGOTIATIONS WERE STARTED LAST WEEK DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

* PERIOD OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WILL BE UP TO 90 DAYS AT MOST DURING 2020

* CONCLUDED NEGOTIATIONS WITH FINNISH WORKS COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVES ON TEMPORARY LAYOFFS COVERING ALL OF EMPLOYEES IN COUNTRY, SOME 2,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)