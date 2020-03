BRIEF-Konecranes issues profit warning due to virus outbreak

March 26 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* KONECRANES PLC: PROFIT WARNING: KONECRANES UPDATES ITS DEMAND OUTLOOK DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC AND WITHDRAWS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020

* KONECRANES ABP SAYS KONECRANES EXPECTS PANDEMIC TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, PARTICULARLY IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR, BUT AS SITUATION IS EVOLVING QUICKLY IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE REASONED ESTIMATES THAT QUANTIFY THIS IMPACT.

* KONECRANES ABP SAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC, DEMAND ENVIRONMENT ACROSS OUR CUSTOMER SEGMENTS AND REGIONS IS DETERIORATING.

* KONECRANES ABP SAYS DUE TO RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC, KONECRANES CONSIDERS THAT IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE REASONED ESTIMATES OR PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)