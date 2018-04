April 20 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO WHICH TOTAL HOLDING OF BLACKROCK, INC. IN CO’S SHARES AND VOTES HAS RISEN ABOVE 10 PERCENT

* ON APRIL 19, 2018, BLACKROCK'S TOTAL HOLDING THROUGH SHARES AND VOTES AMOUNTED TO 10.48 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARES AND VOTES