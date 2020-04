BRIEF-Konecranes To Deliver Next-Generation S-Series Overhead Cranes To Swiss Häuselmann Metall GmbH

April 1 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* KONECRANES ABP - WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER ITS INNOVATIVE S-SERIES OVERHEAD CRANES TO SWISS HÄUSELMANN METALL GMBH, A NEW CUSTOMER.

* KONECRANES ABP - ORDER WAS BOOKED IN FEBRUARY 2020 AND CRANES WILL BE DELIVERED BY FEBRUARY 2021.

* KONECRANES ABP - ORDER FOR HÄUSELMANN, LARGEST INDEPENDENT METAL TRADER IN SWITZERLAND, CONSISTS OF FIVE 1.6-TON CRANES AND TWO 2.5-TON CRANES