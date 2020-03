BRIEF-Konecranes To Start Temporary Layoff Talks In Finland Due To Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp:

* KONECRANES TO START TEMPORARY LAYOFF TALKS IN FINLAND DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

* TODAY HAS INVITED FINNISH WORKS COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVES TO NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHICH WOULD COVER ALL OF KONECRANES’ FINNISH OPERATIONS, SOME 2,000 EMPLOYEES IN TOTAL.

* COMPANY CANNOT ESTIMATE AT THIS STAGE WHAT THOSE MEASURES WILL ULTIMATELY BE

* PERIOD OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WOULD BE UP TO 90 DAYS AT MOST.

* KONECRANES’ OWN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT AND INCREASING MEASURES TO CONTAIN PANDEMIC

* ALREADY BEEN ACTIVE IN REDUCING COSTS ACROSS FULL SCOPE OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL OPERATIONS.

* SEEKS TO EXPLORE ALL POSSIBLE TEMPORARY MEASURES TO ADJUST COSTS TO UNCERTAIN GLOBAL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT