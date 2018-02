Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:

* KONG SUN HOLDINGS LTD SEES AN INCREASE IN FY NET PROFIT BY NOT LESS THAN APPROXIMATELY 82.5%

* KONG SUN HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN AGGREGATE VOLUME OF ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY GROUP BY APPROXIMATELY 86.7%