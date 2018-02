Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:

* RECEIVED NO-OBJECTION LETTER FROM SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE FOR PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF GREEN CORPORATE BONDS​

* TERM OF PROPOSED GREEN BONDS TO BE ISSUED TO NOT EXCEED 5 YEARS, AND PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED TO NOT EXCEED RMB1 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: