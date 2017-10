BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive mulls closing Burton plant in the UK

Oct 5 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

* ‍IT HAS BEEN PROPOSED THAT FTS BURTON PLANT IN UK WILL BE UNDER CONSIDERATION AS ONE OF SIX PRODUCTION FACILITIES THAT COULD BE CLOSED​

* ‍OPERATIONS AT PLANT COULD POTENTIALLY CEASE FROM APRIL 2018.​

* ‍THERE ARE 52 EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR KA FTS AT KA BURTON FACILITY THAT COULD BE AFFECTED​

* ‍PROPOSED PLAN FOR BURTON IS THAT JLR OF PRODUCTION AND EQUIPMENT WOULD BE MOVED TO KA'S NEW FACILITY IN POLAND​