BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Provides Business Update

April 3 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA:

* ALREADY IN THE LAST FULL WEEK OF MARCH, KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE REVENUES DECLINED BY MORE THAN 50%

* WE CANNOT PROVIDE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 FOR THE TIME BEING

* IN THE WEEK THAT STARTED MARCH 30, WE SAW THE DECLINES WIDENING WHICH WILL MOST LIKELY BE FOLLOWED BY FURTHER DECLINES IN FOLLOWING WEEKS

* KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE WILL MOST LIKELY HAVE LIQUIDITY NEEDS IN ADDITION TO OUR CURRENT LIQUIDITY RESERVES OF BETWEEN €90 MILLION AND €150 MILLION FOR THE FY 2020 AT A PEAK LEVEL.

* IT IS UNLIKELY THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE TRANSACTIONS WITHIN 2020

* IN ADDITION TO THE INCREASE IN OUR RCF OF €20 MILLION, WE INTEND TO RAISE AROUND €100 MILLION THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE, MOST LIKELY CONSISTING OF A MIXTURE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND SHARES

* WE ESTIMATE THE PEAK LIQUIDITY NEEDS TAKING PLACE IN THE JULY TO SEPTEMBER TIMEFRAME

* WE INTEND TO FUND THIS LIQUIDITY NEED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY FINANCING

* AS OF TODAY, ONLY 4 OF THE KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE PLANTS ARE COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN